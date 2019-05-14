‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Avengers’ and ‘RBG’ lead MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

It should come as no surprise that “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones,” the two franchises dominating pop culture these days, are leading the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
What does come as a surprise? Eighty-six-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pop-culture phenom in her own right, is just as much of a contender. (There’s hope for you yet, kids.)
The blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” Ginsburg documentary “RBG” and HBO’s final season of “Game of Thrones” lead the nominees this year with four nods apiece, MTV announced Tuesday.
“Endgame” is up against Oscars contenders (and a few winners), including “BlacKkKlansman,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Us,” as well as beloved rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” in the best-movie category.
“Game of Thrones” is up against the animated comedy “Big Mouth,” the Archie Comics-inspired “Riverdale,” the Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” and Netflix’s horror series “The Haunting of Hill House” in the best-show category.
And the Notorious RBG? Well, she and her documentary are being recognized in the best-fight and documentary categories, as well as the newly minted “real-life hero” and “most meme-able moment” categories.
The cable network is again touting its efforts to erase distinctions among film, television and streaming, and to nominate performances regardless of screen, genre or gender. The awards program, an annual youth-culture touchstone, shifted to genderless categories in 2017.
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi, who is also a nominee. The ceremony will be pre-taped at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 15 and run on MTV on June 17.
BEST MOVIE
-
“Avengers: Endgame”
-
“BlacKkKlansman”
-
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
-
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
-
“Us”
BEST SHOW
-
“Big Mouth”
-
“Game of Thrones”
-
“Riverdale”
-
“Schitt’s Creek”
-
“The Haunting of Hill House”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
-
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – “The Hate U Give”
-
Lady Gaga (Ally) – “A Star Is Born”
-
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”
-
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
-
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
-
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
-
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – “Game of Thrones”
-
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – “Jane the Virgin”
-
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – “The Chi”
-
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
BEST HERO
-
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – “Captain Marvel”
-
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – “BlacKkKlansman”
-
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – “Game of Thrones”
-
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – “Avengers: Endgame”
-
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”
BEST VILLAIN
-
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – “Killing Eve”
-
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
-
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – “Avengers: Endgame”
-
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”
-
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – “You”
BEST KISS
-
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – “Riverdale”
-
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – “Aquaman”
-
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – “Sex Education”
-
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
-
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – “Venom”
REALITY ROYALTY
-
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
-
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
-
“The Bachelor”
-
“The Challenge”
-
“Vanderpump Rules”
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
-
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”
-
Dan Levy (David Rose) – “Schitt’s Creek”
-
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – “Big Mouth”
-
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – “Little”
-
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
-
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”
-
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – “Five Feet Apart”
-
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – “Pose”
-
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – “Sex Education”
-
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
BEST FIGHT
-
“Avengers: Endgame” – Captain America versus Thanos
-
“Captain Marvel” – Captain Marvel versus Minn-Erva
-
“Game of Thrones” – Arya Stark versus the White Walkers
-
“RBG” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg versus inequality
-
“WWE Wrestlemania” – Becky Lynch versus Ronda Rousey versus Charlotte Flair
BEST REAL-LIFE HERO
-
Alex Honnold – “Free Solo”
-
Hannah Gadsby – “Nanette”
-
Roman Reigns – “WWE SmackDown”
-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “RBG”
-
Serena Williams – “Being Serena”
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
-
Alex Wolff (Peter) – “Hereditary”
-
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – “The Curse of La Llorona”
-
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – “Halloween”
-
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”
-
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – “The Haunting of Hill House”
BEST DOCUMENTARY
-
“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”
-
“McQueen”
-
“Minding the Gap”
-
“RBG”
-
“Surviving R. Kelly”
BEST HOST
-
Gayle King – “CBS This Morning”
-
Nick Cannon – “Wild ’n Out”
-
Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”
-
RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
-
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
-
“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” – The Lilo Dance
-
“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” – Ray J’s Hat
-
“RBG” – The Notorious RBG
-
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
-
“The Bachelor” – Colton Underwood jumps the fence