Why Peter Tork, the Stealth Monkee, was my favorite

And if Davy was the designated dreamboat, Peter was actually dreamy. I am looking at a gallery of photos of him as I write, and he really did possess a kind of abstracted, animal beauty — half minstrel in a Renaissance portrait, half friendly dog. (To take this Game of Terms a little wider, in "Scooby-Doo" terms, he was both the Monkees’ Shaggy — he had the hair — and Scooby.) There is an aura of untouchable repose about him, a little reminiscent of Stan Laurel, along with an element of melancholy that made him seem, within the madcap context of "The Monkees," a relatively complicated character.