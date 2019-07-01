Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to be one tough act to follow

She maintained that Trump tripled African American employment, doing more for the community in a year and a half than President Obama did over two terms, without stammering over her fish tale as Spicer might have. She said Trump did not make a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, except that he did. She misstated facts (that’s putting it graciously) when she said that immigrants who come to the U.S. through the diversity lottery are not vetted.