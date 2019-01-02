Season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’ set to drop on Fourth of July

The new season of “Stranger Things” will be landing on Netflix on Independence Day, breaking with its usual Halloween-timed release.
The announcement came — surprise, surprise — on another holiday, New Year’s Eve, teasing the latest supernatural spooks that Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour), his adoptive daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her sleuthing friends have to contend with.
As the throwback video shows a fuzzy transmission of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” festivities in 1984, the transmission is lost and the title card reads: “One summer can change everything...”
With Season 3 of “Stranger Things” set to debut on July 4 this year, the hit series is further building on its summer 1985 teases, which presumably will have the Hawkins gang idling around the town’s new state-of-the-art shopping mall, the Starcourt.
Not a whole lot is known about the eight-episode third season, other than that much of it will center around the foreboding presence of the shopping establishment, and the title of each episode.
Key art also released on Monday further points to Eleven and Mike’s blossoming romance — they hold hands! — since their kiss at the Snowball dance in the Season 2 finale.
Because what says summer romance more than battling creatures from the Upside Down together?