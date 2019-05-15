Taylor Swift was at her most rebellious putting Joe Jonas on blast

Taylor Swift hadn’t been on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for years, but in an interview that will air Wednesday she picked right up where they’d left off with an explanation of why her prior album, “Reputation,” got no promotional push.
This all came before she talked about fellow pop singer Joe Jonas and her own raccoon-like nighttime behavior, by the way.
"I just wanted to make music and not explain it," the singer told DeGeneres.
“I think as a songwriter I enjoy communicating about what I've made … but I also just feel like with my career I want to do what feels right at the time, you know?,” Swift continued. “At the time I coined this phrase, ‘There will be no explanation, there will just be ‘Reputation,’ ’cause I am dramatic.
“That's a very dramatic thing, but it rhymed, it was kind of catchy and so I stuck with it,” she said.
So there you have it — Swift didn’t show ’cause she didn’t want to show. Plus the catchphrase rhymed.
The 29-year-old pop star also talked about the “Easter eggs” she drops into her music and videos, which we assume would include those clues she was leaving all over social media in April. Her fans, it seems, are very good at figuring out what her hints and clues mean.
“It's just been really fun to kind of expand the music experience beyond just listening to a song,” Swift said. “I also want people to be watching the music video and what’s that thing in the background and what’s that song playing underneath there and is there a reason she said that in French.”
And they are watching, for sure, which is why she had native French speakers around when she shot the French part of her “Me” video — she didn’t want to butcher the language, she said. But the fans who thought she had something to do with “Avengers: Endgame” went a little too far.
“I would have loved to have been asked, but I wasn't asked to be in it at all,” she said. “Because we had the single coming out the same day [as the movie] and I have a song that was called 'Endgame' and so they were like, ‘Oh my God, she's gonna defeat Thanos.’ I let everyone down. Again.”
Swift even brought one celebrity-related revelation to the “Burning Questions” game-show part of the sit-down. Turns out the singer’s biggest rebellious act as a teen was putting Joe Jonas on blast as “the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18” during a previous “Ellen” interview.
“We laugh about it now,” she said. Which is good, because Jonas just married Sophie Turner from “Game of Thrones.” You wouldn’t want Sansa putting a target on your back, right?
Continuing on that personal level, Swift also shared that in the middle of the night, when she may or may not be awake, she raids the kitchen and eats “like a raccoon in a dumpster.”
“I think you have an issue,” DeGeneres said. Swift flat-out agreed.
Still haven’t gotten your Swift fix? Check out this montage of past Swift bits from the “Ellen” show, including DeGeneres’ best scare ever.