Running the Show: ‘Vida’s’ Tanya Saracho dreams up worlds when not posting dance videos

I didn’t know how to write TV when I got here.The first year was about learning Final Draft. I’d never seen an outline before. But I thought maybe I could make some money so I could keep doing my theater stuff. It was like, whatever I do, the end purpose is theater. I didn’t know TV was going to be so time consuming. I was 20 years old my first year as a TV writer. And I remember the No. 2 of that first writers’ room told me: “You know your theater stuff is going to be tainted.” I was like, “Never! I am a theater artiste.” But he was so right. My scenes are different. The way I tell the story is different.