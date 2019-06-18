Lauren Bushnell of ‘Bachelor’ is engaged to country star Chris Lane

View this post on Instagram

I can’t stop smiling 😭 I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it 💍 PS he wrote me a song 😭 I linked in my bio for y’all. I can’t stop listening or looking down at my hand 😍 thanks @people for covering 💕