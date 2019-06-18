Lauren Bushnell of ‘Bachelor’ is engaged to country star Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell of “The Bachelor” fame is engaged to Chris Lane, the country musician she’s been dating since fall 2017.
“I can’t stop smiling,” she said Monday on Instagram. “I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it.”
The “Fix” singer, 34, proposed Sunday in her parents’ backyard in Oregon, according to People, which first reported the news. Lane wrote a song, “Big, Big Plans,” especially for the proposal to his now-fiancée.
"Right now we’re back in her hometown and I’m down on one knee/ I guess she finally figured out, I’m gonna ask her to marry me,” the song goes — and that exact moment, realized Sunday, can be seen around the 2:55 mark on Lane’s video for the song.
“I was initially worried that doing it on Father’s Day might not be the best move, but her dad, Dave, said that it could only add to his Father’s Day and that’s when I decided Sunday, June 16 was the day,” Lane told People. The couple had gone ring shopping “just for fun” a few months back, he said, so he knew Bushnell loved emerald-cut diamonds.
“Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole,” Bushnell wrote Monday on Instagram. “Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever!
“Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it.”
Bushnell was previously betrothed to Season 20 “Bachelor” Ben Higgins. They got engaged on the show’s finale, which aired in March 2016, moved in together that April and then launched into an eight-episode docuseries, "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After," which aired that October and November.
They called it quits on the engagement in May 2017.