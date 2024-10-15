Seven Days in Jeju Island
Off the coast of South Korea, there are a series of islands, each with its own impressive views of the ocean. Jeju Island is one of the biggest, and visitors can participate in many outdoor activities. For anyone planning a week-long getaway to the island, this is the perfect itinerary to squeeze everything in.
Day 1: Arrival and relaxation
- Arrive at Jeju International Airport in the morning
- Check-in to your accommodation
- Spend the afternoon relaxing on a nearby beach, such as Jungman Beach or Hamdeok Beach
- Sit down for dinner at a local restaurant
Day 2: Exploring the East Coast
- Wake up early to visit the Seongsan Ilchulbong at sunrise
- Afterward, explore the cliffs at Seopjikoji
- Visit the Seongeup Folk Village to eat a traditional Jeju meal
- End the day at Seongeup Jeoji Camellia Hill, known for its camellia flowers
Day 3: Cave adventures
- Begin the day by exploring the Manjanggul Cave
- Afterward, head to Gimnyeong Maze Park to try and solve the maze shaped like Jeju Island
- During the afternoon, visit Gimnyeong Beach for swimming and relaxing in the sand
- Find dinner at a nearby seafood restaurant
Day 4: Hallasan National Park
- Wake up early and find a trail around Hallasan, South Korea’s highest peak, that suits your fitness level
- Enjoy views from the summit and explore the volcanic crater
- Upon descending, relax in the nearby Dongmun Hot Springs
Day 5: Waterfalls along the South Coast
- Start the day with the gardens by the Cheonjeyeon Waterfall
- Explore the Seogwipo Maeil Olle Market for souvenirs
- Spend the afternoon swimming in the clear water at Jungmun Saekdal Beach
- Visit the Jeju World Cup Stadium
- Watch the sunset from Oedolgae Rock
Day 6: Sightseeing on the north coast
- Head to the north coast to visit the Jeju Folk Village Museum
- Explore the Jeonbang Waterfall
- Take a boat tour to Udo Island
- Return to the main island and enjoy a traditional Jeju dinner
Day 7: Wrap-up and departure
- Spend the morning in Jeju at your own leisure
- Explore local markets for last-minute shopping
- Check out of your accommodation and head to Jeju International Airport
Jeju Island is a scenic destination with lots of beaches, hiking trails, museums and local dishes to offer tourists. While there are many great ways to spend seven days there, this itinerary can help fit in all the essential spots within a week.
-AJ Moutra