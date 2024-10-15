Seven Days in Jeju Island

Off the coast of South Korea, there are a series of islands, each with its own impressive views of the ocean. Jeju Island is one of the biggest, and visitors can participate in many outdoor activities. For anyone planning a week-long getaway to the island, this is the perfect itinerary to squeeze everything in.

Day 1: Arrival and relaxation



Arrive at Jeju International Airport in the morning

Check-in to your accommodation

Spend the afternoon relaxing on a nearby beach, such as Jungman Beach or Hamdeok Beach

Sit down for dinner at a local restaurant

Day 2: Exploring the East Coast



Wake up early to visit the Seongsan Ilchulbong at sunrise

Afterward, explore the cliffs at Seopjikoji

Visit the Seongeup Folk Village to eat a traditional Jeju meal

End the day at Seongeup Jeoji Camellia Hill, known for its camellia flowers

Day 3: Cave adventures



Begin the day by exploring the Manjanggul Cave

Afterward, head to Gimnyeong Maze Park to try and solve the maze shaped like Jeju Island

During the afternoon, visit Gimnyeong Beach for swimming and relaxing in the sand

Find dinner at a nearby seafood restaurant

Day 4: Hallasan National Park



Wake up early and find a trail around Hallasan, South Korea’s highest peak, that suits your fitness level

Enjoy views from the summit and explore the volcanic crater

Upon descending, relax in the nearby Dongmun Hot Springs

Day 5: Waterfalls along the South Coast



Start the day with the gardens by the Cheonjeyeon Waterfall

Explore the Seogwipo Maeil Olle Market for souvenirs

Spend the afternoon swimming in the clear water at Jungmun Saekdal Beach

Visit the Jeju World Cup Stadium

Watch the sunset from Oedolgae Rock

Day 6: Sightseeing on the north coast



Head to the north coast to visit the Jeju Folk Village Museum

Explore the Jeonbang Waterfall

Take a boat tour to Udo Island

Return to the main island and enjoy a traditional Jeju dinner

Day 7: Wrap-up and departure



Spend the morning in Jeju at your own leisure

Explore local markets for last-minute shopping

Check out of your accommodation and head to Jeju International Airport

Jeju Island is a scenic destination with lots of beaches, hiking trails, museums and local dishes to offer tourists. While there are many great ways to spend seven days there, this itinerary can help fit in all the essential spots within a week.

-AJ Moutra