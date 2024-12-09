A Dream Destination Wedding at The Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel

The exclusive sanctuary on the Amalfi Coast, Anantara Convento Grand Hotel, redefines modern style while preserving history. A meticulously refurbished 13th-century Capuchin monastery dating back to 1212, this five-star hotel offers a unique blend of elegance and history amidst breathtaking views of the coast, ensuring you a truly exclusive experience.

(Image courtesy of The Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel)

Known to be one of the most romantic destinations in the world, Anantara is a place to celebrate the destination wedding. The hotel has 53 rooms and suites that can hold up to 60 guests. Each room has a breathtaking view of the blue Mediterranean Sea and is decorated with a mixture of simple modern amenities like white linen bedding and terra-cotta tiles and slight historical accents like arched ceiling and doorways to represent the time the hotel was built to coexist with the Chapel of San Francesco, a small church with Baroque paintings.

(Image courtesy of The Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel)

To add more to the sacred ambiance of this venue, the building features The Cloisters, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian sea and brings a unique illumination against the Arabic and Norman architecture. The columns are perfect for memorable wedding photos and an elegant space for a wedding banquet or cocktail reception. The Belvedere Terrace and the Dei Cappuccini Terrace are open-air spaces with a coast view that allows for an intimate reception to dine with the kiss of the sea breeze. The Wall of Monks near the terraces has a panoramic view of the sea and is hugged by the garden that emulates a colorful scene for a wedding banquet, champagne reception, or after-party.

(Image courtesy of The Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel)

Anantara Convento di Amalfi dinners are unique experiences in and of themselves. Under the creative supervision of Chef Claudio Lanuto, this cliffside restaurant offers guests exquisite Italian and Mediterranean flavors and classics. The venue offers a list of menus with courses and desserts to choose from, all of which include appetizers. Additional services include bar service, floral arrangements, and a children’s menu.

Whether you’re celebrating or seeking a retreat to the Dolce Vita, the hotel is adorned with a historical value dedicated to preserving the Centro di Cultura e Storia Amalfitana. This commitment to preserving history, whether it’s the allure of contemporary luxury or the Italian heritage, makes The Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel a unique and respectful experience unlike any other location along the rich coast.