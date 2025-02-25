In the Land of the Blue Lotus: Planning a Honeymoon in Thailand

Thailand, known as the land of the Blue Lotus (the national flower), has long been one of the top honeymoon destinations in the world. In recent months, however, companies like the The Honeymoon BFF Travel Firm are seeing an uptick in Thailand destination requests.

“With the popularity of shows like The White Lotus Season 3, which featured the luxurious setting of Thailand at the Four Seasons Resort in Koh Samui, many couples are now inspired to explore the stunning resorts and picturesque landscapes shown on screen,” says Honeymoon BFF president Meredith Heim-Zeigler. “The country’s diverse offerings cater to all types of honeymooners—whether you’re seeking a relaxing beach escape or an adventurous cultural experience.”

With a perfect combination of beautiful beaches, rich culture, ancient architecture and bustling city life, the country has it all for newlyweds.

Advertisement

Why Thailand for Your Honeymoon?

Thailand is famous for its warm hospitality, world-class resorts and diverse landscapes that cater to every couple’s preference. “A growing trend in Thailand honeymoon planning is the desire for more unique, immersive experiences,” explains Heim-Zeigler. According to her this includes things like private beach picnics, boat tours, and stays in some of the many off-the-beaten path locations far away from the tourist crowds.

Resorts like Trisara in Phuket, Thailand offer privacy and luxury in the jungle along the pristine beaches of the Andaman Sea. (Courtesy of Trisara)

Thai food is another highlight, where couples can indulge in rich flavors, fresh seafood and dishes that go far beyond the standard menus found in the United States. A trip to Thailand also provides the opportunity to try exotic tropical fruits like dragon fruit and mangosteen.

Advertisement

Thailand has luxury beach resorts, secluded jungle retreats and bustling cities filled with history and culture. Whether you prefer a private pool villa in Koh Samui or an overwater bungalow in Phuket, Thailand has the some of the most romantic accommodations in the world, with options for every budget.

Best Time to Visit for a Honeymoon

The cool season from November to February is the best time to visit Thailand. However, this is also peak season so book early and be prepared to pay more for flights and hotels. For a truly magical experience if it’s in your budget, visit in November during the Loy Krathong festival. This is when the Loy Krathong festival is celebrated throughout Thailand over a three day period and thousands of floating lanterns fill the sky.

Women release sky lanterns, or Khom Loi, during the Loi Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. (visoot - stock.adobe.com)

Advertisement

If you want fewer crowds and lower prices, consider the shoulder season in March and April. It’s best to avoid the rainy season from May to October when heavy monsoon rains can impact travel plans and make for a put a damper on the enchanting experience you’re looking for.

Top Honeymoon Destinations in Thailand

Bangkok: A lively city with golden temples, luxury shopping, rooftop bars and romantic river cruises. Visit the Grand Palace and Wat Arun for a glimpse of Thailand’s history before a candlelit dinner along the Chao Phraya River.

A lively city with golden temples, luxury shopping, rooftop bars and romantic river cruises. Visit the Grand Palace and Wat Arun for a glimpse of Thailand’s history before a candlelit dinner along the Chao Phraya River. Chiang Mai: A cultural hub with lush mountains, elephant sanctuaries and ancient temples. Couples can hike, explore the historic Old City or indulge in a couples’ spa day at a luxury resort.

A cultural hub with lush mountains, elephant sanctuaries and ancient temples. Couples can hike, explore the historic Old City or indulge in a couples’ spa day at a luxury resort. Phuket: Thailand’s largest island with beautiful beaches, luxury resorts and nightlife. Relax on the white sands of Kata Beach, take a sunset sailing trip or explore nearby islands like James Bond Island.

Thailand’s largest island with beautiful beaches, luxury resorts and nightlife. Relax on the white sands of Kata Beach, take a sunset sailing trip or explore nearby islands like James Bond Island. Khao Lak : A peaceful alternative to Phuket with long stretches of unspoiled beaches and jungle-covered hills. Perfect for couples looking for serenity and nature.

: A peaceful alternative to Phuket with long stretches of unspoiled beaches and jungle-covered hills. Perfect for couples looking for serenity and nature. Koh Samui: Famous for its luxury resorts and private beachfront villas. Enjoy a romantic beachfront dinner, visit the Big Buddha or explore nearby islands like Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

Three Romantic Resorts to Get You Started

Trisara

The pool area of one of the private residential villas at Trisara. ( Courtesy of Trisara)

Located in Phuket’s tropical hills to the north, Trisara is a luxurious beach resort facing the Andaman Sea. Accommodations are made up of an intimate group of pool suites and villas, each with 180 degree ocean views and total privacy. Spacious and richly appointed, these villas are surrounded by beautifully managed old growth forest. Trisara’s private residential pool villas are a slice of tropical heaven, and each villa having its own private garden for relaxation and meditation. Just off the stunning beach is Koh Weao, a beautiful rock formation with surrounding coral reef that can be explored via watersports like kayaking and snorkeling. Other activities include the local roots market, which connects guests to local farmers and artisans, and private Thai cooking classes.

Tel: +66 76 683 320

Email: reservations@trisara.com

Six Senses Koh Yao Noi

A panoramic view of Phang Nga Bay from one of Six Senses Koh Yao Noi. (Courtesy of Six Senses Koh Yao Noi)

Advertisement

Set on the idyllic island of Koh Yao Noi, Six Senses offers a luxurious hideaway in Phang Nga Bay. The resort features 56 pool villas situated on a hillside, blending seamlessly into the surroundings and offering spectacular views of the limestone karsts or tropical forest. Each villa is tastefully appointed with modern amenities for comfort and privacy. Dining at Six Senses Koh Yao Noi celebrates Thailand’s culinary heritage with venues such as the multi-level Living Room, the Hilltop for casual dining and drinks and Nithan for authentic Thai cuisine. Guests can unwind with spa treatments and yoga, or explore the island’s beaches, fish farms, coconut plantations and rubber tree groves.

Tel: +66 7641 8500

Email: reservations-yaonoi@sixsenses.com

Amanpuri

The pool area of one of the private pavilion accommodations at Amanpuri.

Situated on a private peninsula over the Andaman Sea, Amanpuri is the world famous Aman hotel chain’s flagship property, a secluded haven in a lush tropical garden. The resort comprises elegant pavilions and villas, each designed in the ancient Ayutthayan style to blend seamlessly into the surroundings. Guests can dine exceptionally at Nama, a multi-level Japanese restaurant by Kengo Kuma, where you can enjoy fresh negi toro rolls, iced sashimi moriawase and black miso cod at an omakase counter with views of the Andaman Sea. The resort offers a range of water activities, as well as a hollistic wellness center that offers options for fitness as well as massage and meditation.

Tel: 1-833-654-AMAN

Email: reservations@aman.com



Planning Tips for Your Honeymoon