A Self-Guided Film Buff’s Tour of Singapore

Awards season is officially underway, so why not think about a cinephile vacation?

Consider cosmopolitan Singapore: The Asian city-state is different from any other city layout-wise because of its many towering skyscrapers amid reams of greenery. These two disparate urban planning style juxtaposed seamlessly make it the ideal place for a myriad of film shoots.

For movie-lovers, Singapore is the best place to track some of the world’s most iconic movie locations. Here are some of those spots that take cinema-loving travelers on a self-guided tour across the city.

Location Scouting

Marina Bay Sands

The Marina Bay Sands resort can be identified by its infinity pool that is situated at the same height as many of the skyscrapers in Singapore. It was recently featured in the final scene of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Advertisement

Gardens by the Bay

Replicated from the science fiction movie “Independence Day: Resurgence, this garden acts like a simulation of a futuristic landscape. Also housing some settings for intergalactic adventure movies, tourists can tour Gardens by the Bay: Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and much more.

Universal Studios Singapore

In Singapore, Universal Studios is located at Sentosa. During a visit to this park, it is possible for any movie enthusiast to access those spots which were applied to blockbusters such as Jurassic Park or Transformers.

Capitol Theatre

The Capitol Theatre is a classic movie house which, until recently, was renovated and restored by the Singapore Tourism Board after years of abandonment. Restoring the venue included adding in newer technology and touch-up painting a mural. Whisks of the old theatre remain conserved; it is now opened to the public for visitors wanting to see a segment of Singapore’s cinematic history.

Advertisement

Seeing the Final Product

Attend a Film Festival

Some of the many film festivals organized in Singapore are the Singapore International Film Festival also known as SGIFF and Asia TV Forum & Market, aka ATF. These events showcase the artistry of filmmakers from around the world.

The Projector

Some of the best indie films play at this indie theater - “the Projector.” The movie theater showcases very diverse films and often hosts Q&A sessions with filmmakers after a showing of their movies.

Going ‘Backstage’

While many of Singapore’s great filming locations are open to the general public, some places only reveal their behind-the-scenes magic through a tour group. For cinephiles hoping to get that closer look at the city’s movie magic, guided tours introduce fans into their behind-the-scenes filmmaking.

Advertisement

Singapore has stunning locations, film festivals, and cinematic experiences that transport fans right into the world of their favorite films. The city is one place where cinephiles from across the world love to see scenes of iconic movies come alive.

-AJ Moutra