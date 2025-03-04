Looking for a Pacific Northwest Getaway? Try San Juan Island

San Juan Island, located in the northwest of Washington State, is the second largest and most populous of the San Juan Islands, an archipelago situated between Washington and Canada’s Vancouver Island.

The longtime getaway for Seattleites and more offers a beautiful rural escape from the city. Dotted with farms, historical sites, a lighthouse and more, it’s the perfect weekend bed-and-breakfast getaway, easily accessible from a major airport and an amazingly large change in weather from sunny Southern California.

But where to stay? Luckily, San Juan Island offers a variety of accommodations from bed and breakfasts to luxe waterfront resorts. Here are some of the best hotels and accommodation options on San Juan Island:

Friday Harbor House

Overlooking Friday Harbor, Friday Harbor House offers luxurious accommodations with stunning water views. Enjoy on-site dining at the Restaurant at Harbor House – you can have a sumptuous breakfast as the sun rises over the Friday Harbor Marina.

Tucker House Inn

This historic bed and breakfast located in Friday Harbor provides a cozy atmosphere with individually decorated and themed rooms. Guests can savor a complimentary gourmet breakfast and afternoon tea. For group travel, Tucker House also offers cottages that can fit up to ten guests.

Earthbox Inn & Spa

A chic and updated Mid Century motorlodge, Earthbox Inn & Spa in Friday Harbor offers comfortable and pet-friendly accommodations near the water in Friday Harbor. Relax in the indoor hot tub and pool and enjoy the convenience of being close to all the downtown action.

Roche Harbor Resort

Roche Harbor Resort offers a picturesque waterfront setting with historic buildings and luxurious accommodations. The resort features several dining options and activities like kayaking and whale watching from its marina-side locale. Guests can choose between cottages, a hotel or even whole homes to stay in.

Sunrise viewed from San Juan Island. (Toma Oma/Lyon)

Snug Harbor Resort & Marina

Snug Harbor Resort in Mitchell Bay offers waterfront cabins with fully equipped kitchens, making it a great choice for families or extended stays. Enjoy sunsets and water activities like kayaking and paddleboarding.

Lakedale Resort at Three Lakes

Looking for choice in your stay? Lakedale Resort offers a range of accommodations, including glamping options like yurts with private hot tubs or canvas cabins and cottages. The campsite-style vibe lets you enjoy the serene lakeside setting, kayaking and access to hiking trails. Those with RVs will also find parking onsite.

The Orca Inn

The Orca Inn offers budget-friendly accommodations with clean and comfortable rooms. It’s conveniently located near the ferry terminal and downtown Friday Harbor for those who are taking a night to rest before setting off on an adventure.

Bird Rock Hotel

Bird Rock Hotel offers 15 special, individually decorated rooms, from suites with kitchenettes to European sleeping rooms with shared bathrooms. It’s within walking distance of shops, restaurants and the ferry landing in Friday Harbor, putting you within striking distance of everything.

Nature awaits on the Washington State archipelago. (Rebekah - stock.adobe.com)

Discovery Inn

Discovery Inn provides affordable lodging with simple and comfortable rooms. Discovery Inn also offers complimentary lawn games and barbeques. It’s a short walk from Friday Harbor’s attractions and dining options.

Whether you’re the vacationer seeking waterfront luxury or simply some cozy island charm away from hustle and bustle, these hotels and accommodation options on San Juan Island deliver. No matter where you end up resting your head, you’ll find a memorable stay on this beautiful island in the Pacific Northwest.

-AJ Moutra