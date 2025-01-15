Visiting France This Year? Don’t Skip These 7 Cities

A dream vacation in France is quite like walking into a piece of classic art, with culture, history and gastronomy all coming alive. The European nation, expected to receive in excess of 100 million international visitors this year, offers surprises in every one of its cities and diversity to attract travelers of all kinds. Take a tour with us as we showcase the best places to visit in France in 2025.

Paris

No mention of France would ever be complete without Paris – the illustrious capital and classically (and still) referred to as the “City of Lights.” This fairy-tale-like city is the ultimate dream for any art lover, food enthusiast or hopeless romantic.

Visualize yourself standing atop its magnificent Eiffel Tower, with panoramic views stretching across the whole cityscape. You could be mesmerized by the Mona Lisa and several other masterpieces wandering down the long halls at the Louvre. The architectural beauty that is the Notre-Dame Cathedral – just reopened to the public last December after the devastating fire – is symbolic to Paris and invites your reflection of humanity’s spirit to rebuild. The bohemian spirit of Montmartre, with its charming lanes and stunning Sacré-Cœur Basilica, offers creative inspiration for all. And, of course, taking a leisurely walk down the iconic Champs-Élysées, lined with shops, cafes and the magnificent Arc de Triomphe, is quintessentially Parisian.

Marseille

Traveling south, the exuberant city of Marseille, France’s oldest port, unfolds before your eyes with its exciting blend of history and coastal charm. At the heart of the city is the Vieux-Port, home to vibrant markets and charming restaurants waiting to tempt your senses.

Perched high on a hill, the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica offers panoramas of the city and the glittering Mediterranean Sea. The nearby Calanques National Park invites outdoor exploration with striking limestone cliffs and inviting coves – perfect for hiking and swimming.

Lyon

Lyon is a city steeped in rich history and famous for its culinary treasures. Lyon is often referred to as the gastronomic capital of France, and it boasts the iconic Les Halles de Lyon and Paul Bocuse, an indoor market overflowing with fresh produce and gourmet treats. Visiting a traditional bouchon will allow you to try some delicious Lyonnais dishes like coq au vin and quenelles, epitomizing the city’s gastronomic tradition. As you walk through Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, magical Renaissance architecture offers a window into the city’s long history.

Bordeaux

In the middle of France’s wine country is Bordeaux, known for its beautiful vineyards and wine regions that include Saint-Émilion and the Médoc. (And, of course, it’s the namesake of the famous varietal.) Imagine wine tours through the rolling landscape and sampling world-class wines among the vineyards. The Place de la Bourse is enchanting with its beautiful 18th-century architecture and the hypnotic modernist reflecting pool, Le Miroir d’eau.

Meanwhile, the Darwin Ecosystem is a hotbed of creativity, teeming with street art, organic markets and cultural events exemplifying the innovative spirit of the city.

(Sergii Zinko - stock.adobe.com)

Nice

Nice, placed perfectly in the French Riviera, is comprised of sun-kissed beaches where one is bound to drink in the vivid tapestry of its culture in its paradise-flavored environs . The city is bordered along its seafront by the Promenade des Anglais, where swaying palm trees and inviting pebble beaches dot the shoreline.

The alleys in Old Town, or better known as Vieux Nice, beg to be explored, while the Matisse Museum is in the former home of the great artist, and takes visitors on a tour through Henri’s life and art.

Strasbourg

The crossing into the Grand Est reveals Strasbourg, a beautiful marriage of French and German influences. The magnificent Strasbourg Cathedral towers high with its overwhelmingly Gothic architecture, which is sure to inspire awe in any visitor.

Half-timbered houses and tranquil canals in the quaint district of La Petite France evoke a fairytale atmosphere. A visit to the European Parliament gives an idea of the functioning of this great institution.

Toulouse

Our journey finally takes us to Toulouse, fondly referred to as “The Pink City” because of its unique terracotta buildings. Here, the Basilica of Saint-Sernin, a UNESCO World Heritage site, invites reflection on its Romanesque beauty, while the historic Capitole de Toulouse is a majesty in itself with a neoclassical façade. For a modern twist, the history of aerospace is at the forefront of the interactive museum Cité de l’Espace, dedicated to the magic of space travel.

From the arts of Paris to the tastes of Lyon and the beaches of Nice, there is almost something for all kinds of travelers. Each city has a story to narrate, whispers of times past, and memories that will last a lifetime.

-AJ Moutra