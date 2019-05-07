From Cinderella to Jiffy Lube: Hits and misses from the 2019 Met Gala

Some of the most memorable looks to come down the red (well, pink, technically) carpet at Monday night’s Met Gala — for which the stated theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — had us in a serious quandary as to what was calculated camp, what may have been meta-camp and what could have simply been shoulder-shrugging disdain for the theme.
Although we covered a lot of that — and more — in our boots-on-the-ground fashion recap from the big night, we’ve compiled the above photo gallery to illustrate some of the night’s big hits and misses. Among them are Zendaya, whose on-carpet Cinderella moment (in a light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress) included a wand-wielding fairy godfather (longtime stylist Law Roach) and a glass slipper left behind on the stairs (a home-run hit) to Celine Dion’s ensemble (a miss) that on anyone else would have qualified as camp but on her felt like something she might wear out to get her oil changed.
Speaking of oil changes, Kanye West, whose wife turned out in a dress designed by Thierry Mugler (the man himself — based on pieces from the Mugler archives), wore a zip-front workwear-style jacket that felt more appropriate to the local Jiffy Lube than the Met Gala. (In the missed opportunity department, the Sunday Service “church merch” he dropped a few weeks back would have at least been on topic with last year’s religious-themed Met Gala.)