From Cinderella to Jiffy Lube: Hits and misses from the 2019 Met Gala

Although we covered a lot of that — and more — in our boots-on-the-ground fashion recap from the big night, we’ve compiled the above photo gallery to illustrate some of the night’s big hits and misses. Among them are Zendaya, whose on-carpet Cinderella moment (in a light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress) included a wand-wielding fairy godfather (longtime stylist Law Roach) and a glass slipper left behind on the stairs (a home-run hit) to Celine Dion’s ensemble (a miss) that on anyone else would have qualified as camp but on her felt like something she might wear out to get her oil changed.