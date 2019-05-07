At the Met Gala, Lady Gaga again gives a master class in how to rule the red carpet

Turns out feathers were a dominant theme of the evening, worn by, among others, Kylie Jenner (who had telegraphed her choice earlier in the day with a tweet that quoted from Sontag: “The hallmark of Camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers”) and her sister Kendall (both were in Versace); Joan Collins in a white-wedding-cake confection that could have easily been worn by Alexis Carrington when she was the campiest thing on TV; Naomi Campbell in pink Valentino couture; Ciara in emerald green Dundas; Gigi Hadid in silvery Michael Kors; and, most dramatically, Cardi B in a custom Thom Browne burgundy floor-length gown with an enormous train that took at least six handlers to help the singer up the steps of the red carpet. (“It’s so heavy,” she said as she inched her way inside the Met.)