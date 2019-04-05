Why Barneys’ high-end head shop may be the future of cannabis-related retail

“I noticed that many of my friends, whether they personally engaged in cannabis or not, were starting to curate their homes [to be cannabis-friendly],” he said. “This one super-chic woman I know — her house has this beautiful Paul Fortune kind of interior, and on her table was a tray with an Hermès ashtray, three jars of weed, two pipes and all that stuff. I said, ‘You don’t even smoke pot.’ And she said, ‘But I always have guests that do,’ and that was sort of the trigger for me. I really wanted to address this cultural shift that’s happening.”