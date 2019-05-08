Cardi B is making fashion moves again with Vernon-based retailer Fashion Nova

When it came to working on the collection, Cardi didn’t hold back. “When the idea of designing with them came up, I told them I don’t just want you to put my name on it,” she said. “If it’s a collaboration with Cardi, if my name is on it, I have to design my own pieces. They have to represent me. I have to take my time doing it. It has to be well-tailored [and] everything well-done. I put a lot of time and effort into this.”