Accessories label Edie Parker gets into the cannabis game

The three strains being offered ($20 each) continue the fruit theme of the collection; Cherry Cheesecake (an indica), Pineapple Rising (a sativa) and a hybrid called Banana Jam. The relatively small amount of weed (about the amount you’d find in a pre-rolled, dispensary-purchased joint), certainly won’t make this every smoker’s cup of cannabis. But the gold metallic jar tops and brightly striped boxes make them a thoughtful hostess or host gift option for the fashion-forward cannabis enthusiast in your social circle.