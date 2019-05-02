Mother’s Day: Here are our top gift ideas for mom’s special day

The only thing that might make macarons better is to present them in an ornate floral box. Buy your mom a box of Ladurée macrons in a limited-edition À Paris Chez Antoinette Poisson box and present it post-brunch so she can enjoy the treat with afternoon tea. Macarons are $21 for a box of six; $41 for a box of 12. Available through June 18 at Ladurée Beverly Hills and laduree.us.