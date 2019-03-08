Advertisement

Essentials: Pink powers the new fashion season

By Janet Kinosian
Mar 08, 2019 | 12:05 PM
Pink clothing and accessories from Needle & Thread, clockwise from top left, Maggie Marilyn, Stella McCartney, Casadei, MISA Los Angeles and Sies Marjan. (Needle & Thread / Maggie Marilyn / Stella McCartney / Farfetch / MISA Los Angeles / Moda Operandi)

Shades of pink appear to be everywhere right now. The think-pink trend popped up at the Oscars last month, where it was on display in full force thanks to Julia Roberts, Gemma Chan, Angela Bassett, Jason Momoa and others. And in recent weeks, the color has turned up on fashion runways.

Here’s how designers and brands have had fun re-imagining the power of pink for spring and summer.

Current/Elliott

Current/Elliot pink cotton denim jumpsuit dress.
Current/Elliot pink cotton denim jumpsuit dress. (Current/Elliot)

Current/Elliott’s ’80s-inspired, acid-pink, cotton denim jumpsuit dress has metal buttons and tinges of purple detailing. $328. Available at currentelliott.com.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney rose-pink chunky cardigan sweater.
Stella McCartney rose-pink chunky cardigan sweater. (Net-a-Porter)

This relaxed-fit, ribbed, rose-pink, chunky cardigan sweater from Stella McCartney is spun from a cotton-and-wool blend and has scalloped sleeves and pocket details. $1,095. Available at net-a-porter.com.

Maggie Marilyn

Maggie Marilyn merino-wool long-sleeve sweater in pink, red and cream stripes.
Maggie Marilyn merino-wool long-sleeve sweater in pink, red and cream stripes. (Maggie Marilyn)

British designer Maggie Marilyn’s You Make Me Happy merino-wool, long-sleeve sweater is spun with bold pink, red and cream stripes with a touch of ruffles at the cuff. $595. Available at maggiemarilyn.com.

Needle & Thread

Needle & Thread pink chiffon camisole.
Needle & Thread pink chiffon camisole. (Needle & Thread)

This blush-rose quartz, chiffon camisole has rows of iridescent sequins and is trimmed with tulle ruffles at the neckline and on its gathered hem. $225. Available at needleandthread.com.

Prada

Prada pink ruffled men's slim-fit shirt.
Prada pink ruffled men's slim-fit shirt. (Prada)

Prada offers a wisteria-pink, ruffled men’s slim-fit shirt in nylon with a button-down collar and button cuff details. Also comes in other colors. $690. Available at farfetch.com and prada.com.

Alice McCall

Alice McCall pastel-pink stretch cotton minidress.
Alice McCall pastel-pink stretch cotton minidress. (Farfetch)

Australian designer Alice McCall’s bubbly pastel-pink stretch cotton Real Thing minidress has long sleeves and cut-out and tie-front details. $175. Available at farfetch.com.

Gucci

Gucci pink boot-cut pants.
Gucci pink boot-cut pants. (Gucci)

Gucci’s ’70s-inspired, pink stretch viscose boot-cut pants have a cropped design and navy and ivory grosgrain ribbon at the hem. $980. Available at gucci.com.

Sensi Studio

Sensi Studio rose-colored Toquilla straw mini-bag.
Sensi Studio rose-colored Toquilla straw mini-bag. (Moda Operandi)

Sensi Studio’s rose-hued Toquilla straw mini-bag is hand-woven with circular handles and fringed with colorful pink-shaded beads. $385. Available at modaoperandi.com.

MISA Los Angeles

MISA Los Angeles crochet hoop earrings.
MISA Los Angeles crochet hoop earrings. (MISA Los Angeles)

MISA Los Angeles offers plucky pink Crochet Dots Fleur Ombre hoop earrings. $150. Also in other colors. Available at misalosangeles.com.

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani short-sleeve casual men's front-button shirt.
Emporio Armani short-sleeve casual men's front-button shirt. (Armani)

Emporio Armani offers a fuchsia, white logo-designed short-sleeve men’s front-button shirt. $225. Available at armani.com.

Sies Marjan

Sies Marjan pink lace high-neckline blouse.
Sies Marjan pink lace high-neckline blouse. (Moda Operandi)

Sies Marjan’s uber-feminine, lace pink Willie cotton-blend, high-neckline, long-sleeve blouse has ruched details through its center and an asymmetrical hemline. $695. Available at modaoperandi.com.

Stine Goya

Stine Goya pink silk dress.
Stine Goya pink silk dress. (Moda Operandi)

Stine Goya’s exuberant pink organic-silk, one-shoulder Lila dress has large top ruffles and is covered in happy-colored sequin polka-dots. $4,240. Available at modaoperandi.com.

Casadei

Casadei bubblegum-pink platform sling-back shoes.
Casadei bubblegum-pink platform sling-back shoes. (Farfetch)

Italian shoemaker Casadei’s bubblegum-pink platform sling-back shoes have a side-buckle ankle strap and a high block heel. $775. Available at farfetch.com.

Khaite

Khaite pink Italian twill blazer and cropped flare pants.
Khaite pink Italian twill blazer and cropped flare pants. (Nordstrom Space)

Khaite’s tulip-pink Alexis Italian twill blazer has oversize lapels with water-buffalo-horn buttons, and the label’s matching Marianne cropped pants have a slight flare. $1,380 for the jacket and $680 for the pants. Available at Nordstrom Space and shop.nordstrom.com.

