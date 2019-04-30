Busy Philipps, Michelle Monaghan join the ‘sisterhood of Dôen’ at Net-a-Porter dinner

“We met through a stylist friend about four years ago shortly after Margaret had her son Julian, and they’d asked if they could come over and do a photo shoot of me at home,” Monaghan said, explaining that she was featured under the brand’s journal section, which highlights a few of line’s muses. “I was so blown away because they were all women. It’s designed by women, created by women, and the photographer was a woman. I felt like it was such a unique dynamic of women in their new business. We ended up having a ball and we hung out all day with the kids and took some beautiful photos. They’re so effortless, and it comes through in their clothes. They’re beautiful people inside and out.”