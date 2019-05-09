Louis Vuitton takes flight with its 2020 cruise show

But if the space was a challenging one, you had to give Ghesquière credit for at least picking a venue that not only underscored the beginnings of Louis Vuitton as a travel accessories company but that also paid tribute to a fellow creative trailblazer. The old TWA terminal, soon to reopen as a luxury hotel, was designed by the legendary Eero Saarinen. With its swooping lines that resemble a bird in flight, it was long considered one of the most elegant airport terminals in the world before it was shut down in 2001. And people seemed thrilled to get a sneak preview of its reawkening, eagerly posting their photos on Instagram and Twitter while they waited for the show to begin.