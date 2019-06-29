'Louis Vuitton X' exhibition: 9 things to know before you check it out

“I was thinking a lot about some of the stronger, formal qualities within my practice, so I was thinking about iconography,” Self said of designing her piece, which features leather, pony hair and lizard textiles. “I wanted to locate the most iconic element of the brand and I landed on their logo. I broke the logo up into four discrete parts and thinking about the LV itself as a fifth. I wanted to deconstruct and reconstruct those various elements using different kinds of textiles.”