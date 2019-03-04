Tommy Hilfiger, Zendaya debut '70s-flavored collection at Paris Fashion Week

It was such stellar stunt-casting that it almost – but not quite – overshadowed the ’70s-meets-modern-power-dressing collection, which included groovy zodiac graphics swirling busily on sultry wrap dresses (and screen-printed — one zodiac sign at a time — on T-shirts) and a range of tailored suiting that pulled references from menswear including strong-shouldered linen blazers in a Prince of Wales check . (Even though this collection hit retail immediately, the abundance of menswear references put it on-trend with the fall and winter 2019 collections of labels Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain, among others.)