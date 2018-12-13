Dior pops up at Maxfield with its summer 2019 men's collection by designer Kim Jones

Shirt brand For Days, which takes your worn-out tees and upcycles them, is launching a couple of long-sleeved styles for holiday. The membership-based concept allows consumers to wear their 100% organic cotton Los Angeles-made T-shirts until they rip, stain or just need a refresh and return them for a replacement. The used shirts are turned back into fresh yarn for new products. Kristy Caylor, the brand’s chief executive, said the new offerings of long-sleeved and mock-turtle tees in colors such as cobalt and eggplant will usher in ongoing launches for spring and fall.