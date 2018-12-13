Dior pops up at Maxfield with its summer 2019 men's collection by designer Kim Jones

The bright yellow bee sculpture outside Maxfield in West Hollywood marks the entrance to a December pop-up for a new Dior menswear collection, created in collaboration with Brooklyn-based graffiti artist Kaws aka Brian Donnelly.
The summer 2019 offering from Dior Men’s new artistic director, Kim Jones, includes about 21 pieces such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and backpacks — as well as some denim items enhanced by boro, a centuries-old Japanese embroidery technique. Jones has also debuted a men’s version of the brand’s signature Saddle handbag and accessories from the brand’s Oblique line. The bee is a motif of the brand’s menswear collections and appears on a number of its products. Prices for the collection range from $450 to $2,100, and there’s a display of goods inside Maxfield’s Prouvé House.
Dior pop-up at Maxfield, through Dec. 26, 8825 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, dior.com, maxfieldla.com
Badgley Mischka
Luxury brand Badgley Mischka, known primarily for its lavish $15,000 red-carpet gowns, is using the recent opening of its West Hollywood flagship to showcase everything from daywear to accessories. The brand, founded by principal designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka 30 years ago, moved into a 2,800-square-foot historic building on Sunset Boulevard on Thursday.
“We want it to be seen as a lifestyle brand,” said Jacqueline Sassoon, senior vice president of retail for the company. “It used to be seen mostly as a couture label. But there are eyeglasses and men’s shoes, bridal and fragrances.”
The building housing the boutique dates to the early 1900s and has been the setting of productions such as “Charlie’s Angels” and “Scarface.” (It was formerly home to an Hervé Léger store.)
Prices at the store start at $400. To celebrate the opening, Badgley Mischka is giving shoppers who spend $1,000 at the store a $100 certificate to Crustacean in Beverly Hills; the restaurant catered the boutique’s opening-night soiree. The offer will be available until Jan. 5, and the certificate valid until the end of March.
Badgley Mischka, 8619 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, badgleymischka.com
Behno
Socially conscious luxury handbag brand Behno, based in New York, recently made its Los Angeles debut, bowing at Bloomingdale’s at Westfield Century City. The India-made line (“behno” is Hindi for sisters) was established to support women’s rights in India. The label offers its workers benefits, pay, healthcare and protections not often found in Indian factories, where Behno founder Shivam Punjya discovered female workers typically earn less than a dollar a day. Exclusive to Bloomingdale’s is the brand’s Ina Beaded Mini, a small bucket-style crossbody in blue and silver, priced at $585.
Behno, Bloomingdale’s Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, behno.com, bloomingdales.com
Frankies
Keeping in mind that it’s always summer somewhere, Los Angeles designer Francesca Aiello has a Beverly Hills pop-up running through the end of the year dedicated to all things swim.
“People are always going on vacation at a time when none of the stores are carrying swimwear,” Aiello said.
The 6-year-old brand is known for its easy-wear, influencer-friendly bikinis, especially top-sellers such as the Drew and the Greer — bikini tops that double as streetwear.
“I wanted to offer an opportunity for customers to come in and try on the pieces they’ve seen online,” she said. The pop-up also marks the debut of Aiello’s ready-to-wear line of hoodies, tees, cropped windbreakers and moto skirts. Prices at the pop-up start at $55.
Frankies pop-up, through Dec. 31, 9528 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, frankiesbikinis.com
For Days
Shirt brand For Days, which takes your worn-out tees and upcycles them, is launching a couple of long-sleeved styles for holiday. The membership-based concept allows consumers to wear their 100% organic cotton Los Angeles-made T-shirts until they rip, stain or just need a refresh and return them for a replacement. The used shirts are turned back into fresh yarn for new products. Kristy Caylor, the brand’s chief executive, said the new offerings of long-sleeved and mock-turtle tees in colors such as cobalt and eggplant will usher in ongoing launches for spring and fall.
“You can play with style and have a lot of these items in your wardrobe because there is no waste,” she said. “You can change your style, color or size anytime you want and know that your old tees aren’t headed to a landfill.” Plans start at $38 a year.
For Days, fordays.com