Celine brings its Hedi Slimane charms to Beverly Hills with a new store

Earlier this month, French luxury house Celine opened a new flagship boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, stocked with the brand’s full line of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories.
According to a Celine spokeswoman, the nearly 4,600-square-feet store is among the first along with stores in New York and Paris to feature a new architectural concept. Soon stores in Shanghai, Milan and Tokyo will open, too.
The store concept was designed by Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane, and the Beverly Hills store features the artwork of sought-after contemporary artists: sculptures from David Nash and Virginia Overton. Other design elements include Basaltina, a Roman lava stone, alongside reclaimed oak and brass and gold mirrors.
Celine, 465 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, celine.com
Uniqlo
Japanese brand Uniqlo teamed up with London-based, Irish-born designer Jonathan Anderson of J.W. Anderson for a men’s and women’s collaboration designed to fit in with the brand’s mandate of “thoughtful, perfected pieces … at affordable prices,” said Shu Hung, Uniqlo’s global creative director. Prices are $9.90 to $149.90.
Anderson, who also designs for prestige Spanish brand Loewe, said that Uniqlo is part of his wardrobe and that he wanted to come up with pieces that were “universal and quirky.” These include, for women, ruffle-neck paisley print tops, paisley-print dress and a dolman-sleeve parka. He also cited standouts as reversible men's striped jackets — there are also fun seahorse-print shirts — based on what he described as “the same codes from J.W. Anderson … twists on British classics, stripes and asymmetry, mixing of patterns.
“I thought about a summer wardrobe that could be relaxed and chic at the same time. We kept the color palette bright and fun, and we were inspired by a vintage wallpaper for a fun floral motif.”
Uniqlo, available at Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com
Tissot
In time for March Madness, global watch brand Tissot launched a collaboration on March 14 with the NBA: a watch featuring a strap made from the leather of NBA Spalding basketballs.
The $615 Tissot Chrono XL NBA Collector limited-edition timepiece comes with case back interchangeable inserts for all 30 NBA teams. The 45-millimeter stainless-steel, Swiss-made quartz chronograph also has orange hands.
Tissot, us.tissotshop.com
FabFitFun
Los Angeles subscription-box brand FabFitFun, which late last year canvassed its 1 millionth subscriber, worked with tennis pro Venus Williams for its spring 2019 box. Boxes, which are curated quarterly, are $49.99 each or come as a yearly membership for $179.99.
The spring box comes with full-size beauty products from brands such as Manna Kadar, Dr. Brandt and Ouai. FabFitFun also worked with Williams on a jump rope, which also comes with access to streaming workouts led by Williams on FabFitFun TV.
FabFitFun, fabfitfun.com
Vuori
Vuori, the 4-year-old Encinitas, Calif.-based athleisure brand for men, has expanded into a full womenswear line for spring. Prices are about $44 for tanks and $94 for lounge pants.
“We always knew when we launched Vuori that there would be a women’s component,” said Nikki Sakelliou, Vuori’s vice president of marketing. “But the demand happened sooner than we thought.” The nearly 40-piece line of joggers, leggings, shorts, tees and tanks was produced in response to women who would visit the brand’s flagship store in Encinitas asking for athleisure clothes.
“We took the versatility of our product and applied the same ideas for women,” Sakelliou said. “The clothing is designed to perform but doesn’t look like athletic gear.” Vuori appointed former Athleta designer, Sarah Carlson, as its vice president of women’s product design. Signature pieces include a moisture-wicking jogger pant that can be worn for travel, working out and everyday activities.
Vuori, available at Nordstrom, REI and vuori.com
Bespoke at Avedon
After Beverly Hills menswear boutique Carroll & Co. closed in January after some 70 years in business, general manager Stuart Newmark wasn’t quite ready to retire. So Newmark, who had been at the store for 30 years, partnered with Reza Shekarchian and Yasmine Farmanara, co-owners of Avedon in Beverly Hills, and in early March took 2,000 square feet within their store for his new Bespoke at Avedon menswear retail space.
There, Newmark and his business partner and store buyer Nancy Herrera offer made-to-measure services and ready-to-wear pieces from Italian brands such as Manto and Maurizio Baldassari.
“We wanted to work together with what Avedon has so customers can combine what they find in each section,” said Herrera, citing, for example, premium jeans from Avedon paired with a leather jacket from Bespoke. The space has been styled like a men’s lounge, offering wine and coffee — and soon, whisky.
Newmark said made-to-measure suits, using fabrics from Oxxford Clothes of Chicago and Quebec-based Samuelsohn, would be a draw for Carroll & Co. customers, who frequented that store for its elevated and classic offerings.
Prices at Bespoke at Avedon are around $595 for silk and linen jackets to upwards of $4,000 for custom-made suits.
Bespoke at Avedon, 417 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills
Smith & Cult
Last month, edgy beauty brand Smith & Cult unveiled an expansive 100-plus product line during an event at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Key components in the rollout included Veiled Threat, a 42-shade collection of foundations, designed to work for just about every skin tone as well as pots of glittery eyeshadow. The brand was founded by Dineh Mohajer, the beauty impresario who created Hard Candy in 1995. Mohajer said in an email that inclusivity was a big factor behind the collection.
“[It] has always been important to me,” she said. “However, today it’s become the beauty standard.”
Other standout products include Blackdrop, a primer made from bamboo charcoal and black pearl, which transforms from black to clear once applied on the skin.
Prices range from $20 to $42.
Smith & Cult, ulta.com, www.smithandcult.com
Anthropologie
Earlier this month, lifestyle and fashion brand Anthropologie bowed its APlus by Anthropologie line, offering sizes from 16W to 26W in more than 120 styles. (The brand previously went up to size 16.)
The new collection encompasses spring trends such as floaty maxi dresses, floral prints, shirt dresses, jumpsuits and a pixilated tulle midi skirt. Prices start at $48 for tees to about $260 for dresses.
The size-inclusive collection, which initially rolled out in 10 stores, was celebrated during a dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood earlier this month. Anthropologie also released a short film called “Late to the Party,” which was filmed in Mexico City and starred models Ali Tate, Paloma Elsesser and Candice Huffine.
Anthropologie, 35 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, anthropologie.com