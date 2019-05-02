L.A. beauty brand Uoma releases 108 products for diverse skin colors

After a couple of decades working in the beauty business, Sharon Chuter became disenchanted with the lack of attention paid to skin tone variations, particularly of women of color.
“I got so frustrated with the industry,” said Chuter, who’s of Nigerian descent. “Beauty has not been inclusive.”
Chuter, formerly with L’Oréal and LVMH, launched a solution in late April with Uoma Beauty, a collection of 108 beauty products for the face, lips and eyes that is intended for all skin colors.
“We have 51 shades of foundation,” Chuter said during a launch party for the brand at Neuehouse in Hollywood. (The affair was attended by actress Jamie Chung and Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes.) “And they’re customized for the needs of the skin,” Chuter said. “A woman with very pale skin might have hypersensitivity, but a woman with brown skin will more likely have pigmentation issues. It’s not just about the shade but the formula as well.”
Chuter has moved the brand’s headquarters from London to Los Angeles. After Uoma’s e-commerce launch last month, the line, which ranges from $18 to $44, will roll out Sunday into about 200 Ulta Beauty stores around the country. Products include Say What?! Foundation, Stay Woke Concealer, Black Magic Color Palette of 10 bold, glittery eye shadows and Boss Gloss lip colors; all are in shades that cover every skin type and tone.
“If we can’t make it work for everyone, it gets cut,” Chuter said.
Uoma, uomabeauty.com and ulta.com
Diptyque
Prestige French candle and home and personal fragrance brand Diptyque has brought its roster of scents to the Grove in L.A. with a pop-up that will showcase its latest fragrance.
Julien Gommichon, president of Diptyque Americas, said the inside of the compact, 240-square-foot space has been designed “to offer consumers a sensorial experience,” highlighting some of the ingredients that go into the pedigreed fragrances as well as the story behind the company’s thoughtful labels.
“The focus will be on the personal fragrance collection, and we will be showing the full range of product,” said Gommichon, adding that these include the top-selling Eau Rose, which has notes of bergamot, blackcurrant and rose. New is Eau de Minthé, a genderless scent using mint, nutmeg and patchouli.
Prices are between $65 and $315 for candles and $140 to $185 for personal fragrances.
Diptyque pop-up, through May 31, the Grove, 189 the Grove Drive, Los Angeles, diptyqueparis.com
Alexander Daas
Designer eyewear retailer Alexander Daas, which has a boutique in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village, is visiting the San Fernando Valley with a pop-up at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park.
“People were driving from Thousand Oaks to come see us,” said founder Alex Feldman, who designs the Alexander Daas collections.
The retail event, which runs until mid-May, is a showcase of optical and sun frames from brands such as Barton Perreira and Thierry Lasry as well as the Alexander Daas collection. Current major trends in eyewear — mirrored lenses, or frames with speckled and marbled patterns or touches of lavender and turquoise — are on display in the 1,800-square-foot space. There also will be a private styling suite and on-site refraction exams.
Prices for frames are about $400 to $600; an eye exam is $50 or free with purchase.
Alexander Daas pop-up, through May 12, Westfield Topanga, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park, alexanderdaas.com