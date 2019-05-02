L.A. beauty brand Uoma releases 108 products for diverse skin colors

“We have 51 shades of foundation,” Chuter said during a launch party for the brand at Neuehouse in Hollywood. (The affair was attended by actress Jamie Chung and Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes.) “And they’re customized for the needs of the skin,” Chuter said. “A woman with very pale skin might have hypersensitivity, but a woman with brown skin will more likely have pigmentation issues. It’s not just about the shade but the formula as well.”