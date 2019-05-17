Longchamp brings its new pieces with a Bauhaus-inspired logo to Westfield Century City

The might of the monogram continues with a new pop-up for Longchamp LGP by the luxe Paris brand Longchamp. In this case, the logo on the LGP items was inspired by Bauhaus art.
The new collection was hinted at during Longchamp’s February New York fashion show and launched globally on Tuesday. A 1,000-square-foot Century City space is the only place in Los Angeles where this particular collection is available. (Longchamp opened an L.A. store at the Beverly Center late last year.)
Each piece of the LGP ready-to-wear and accessory offering is emblazoned with a jumble of bold letters that spell out “Longchamp”; they are arrayed all over puffer jackets and backpacks. However, just one outward-facing mention of the brand’s name is featured on the back of a drawstring-waist black velour sweatshirt and across the top of sneakers. Other LGP pieces include of-the-moment fanny packs and slender totes as well as black leather slides and luggage. Colors in the collection are predominantly black and white with the occasional pop of red or yellow. Prices range from $90 for nylon accessories to $1,300 for ready-to-wear.
Longchamp LGP pop-up, open through June 21, the Atrium, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., us.longchamp.com
Zella Community Collection
Nordstrom’s Zella Community Collection, an activewear capsule offering that the Seattle retailer co-created with some of its Los Angeles customers, drops May 20.
Shea Jensen, Nordstrom’s senior vice president of service and experience, said the Zella offering is part of the retailer’s Project 18 program, where the store’s top L.A. customers are invited to weigh in on various initiatives. Several of them worked with the retailer to create the nine new Zella styles, which include leggings, hoodies and tees.
“Our Zella design team wanted to work closely with the Project 18 members to get their feedback on each piece and make sure the collection was reflective of what they were really looking for in an activewear collection,” said Jensen, adding that the Zella design team proved members with product ideas and they worked together on details such as pockets, colors and fabrications.
The collection is made of recycled polyester in colors including pale pinks, grey and blues. Prices range from $39 to $79.
Zella Community Collection, available at Nordstrom stores nationwide, nordstrom.com
Happy Socks
Although socks are the among the most fool-proof wardrobe staples you can buy online, Swedish brand Happy Socks has opened some 150 bricks-and-mortar stores around the world during the past decade. The latest outpost of the label known for its exuberant colors and prints opened in Silver Lake in earlier this month.
As for the brand’s offerings, co-founder Mikael Soderlindh said, “It’s like buying candy. You come in and see all these colors and patterns. It’s an explosion of emotion. Happy Socks is best experienced live.”
The 2,000-square-foot store is the latest for the 11-year old brand and its second in the L.A. market. There’s also a store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice and another expected to open in Westfield Century City this summer.
“This store is our new creative hub,” said co-founder Viktor Tell. “When we started the brand, we wanted to do something that was going to be fun. We’ve since become a big company, and sometimes it’s hard to have that creative flow. But in spending more time in Los Angeles, we feel like we’ve found that passion again.”
The new store will carry the brand’s full line of socks for men, women and children as well as swimwear and slides for men and women. In the mix are knee-high socks emblazoned with prints of hamburgers and French fries; one-piece swimsuits with an all-over watermelon print; and polka-dotted pool slides and beach bags. Prices start at $14 for the socks, while swimwear is $65 to $75.
Happy Socks, 3902 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, happysocks.com
The Outnet
In celebration of its 10th anniversary this year, the Outnet, the luxury discount e-tailer, part of the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, unveiled a 75-piece capsule collection from 35 designers, including Oscar de la Renta, Christopher Kane and Carolina Herrera, on Tuesday.
Emma Mortimer, managing director of the Outnet, said the offering “celebrates the strong relationships we have with our brands and we are excited to showcase a really varied, compelling, exclusive collaboration.” Styles include an off-the-shoulder silk dress by de la Renta, a mustard colored silk suit by Adam Lippes and, from Paco Rabanne, a dress using his signature metallic mesh chain.
Prices range from $90 for a bracelet by Noir to $2,799 for a Paco Rabanne dress.
The Outnet, theoutnet.com