Longchamp brings its new pieces with a Bauhaus-inspired logo to Westfield Century City

Each piece of the LGP ready-to-wear and accessory offering is emblazoned with a jumble of bold letters that spell out “Longchamp”; they are arrayed all over puffer jackets and backpacks. However, just one outward-facing mention of the brand’s name is featured on the back of a drawstring-waist black velour sweatshirt and across the top of sneakers. Other LGP pieces include of-the-moment fanny packs and slender totes as well as black leather slides and luggage. Colors in the collection are predominantly black and white with the occasional pop of red or yellow. Prices range from $90 for nylon accessories to $1,300 for ready-to-wear.