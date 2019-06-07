Saint Laurent mines Mick Jagger by way of Marrakesh — in Malibu

Speaking of brand DNA, given that house founder Yves Saint Laurent had a deep personal connection to — and a home in — the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, it might seem like a missed opportunity not to stage the show there. But, as the final footfalls faded from the runway and the full breadth of the collection and its influences was in the rear-view mirror, it sort of made sense. The West — California in particular — has always been a beacon for the difficult-to-define, the other, the different, the square pegs chafing from round-hole society. If your jam is dressing like Jimi Hendrix and MC Hammer — at the same time — or you take your style cues from Matthew McConaughey’s character in the 2019 film “The Beach Bum,” this is the coast for you.