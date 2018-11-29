Jewelry designer Sheryl Lowe wants her pieces to create a sense of adventure for the wearer

“I want everything in my jewelry to come out as experiential,” she said, adding that she is motivated by her own struggles when younger. “I worked two jobs at 14 to put myself through school and was brought up by a single mother and a single grandmother. So there was a lot of female bonding in my home. I’ve always been drawn to the meaning of what stones are. And even now, when I create, I think of an era that means something to me.”