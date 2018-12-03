The queens wore denim: costume designer Alexandra Byrne talks about ‘Mary Queen of Scots’

“I think [Queen Elizabeth] delivered one of the earliest p.r. looks, in that she was very aware of the power of her image. Up to the point where she gets smallpox, I tried to dress her very strategically, she goes outfit by outfit which I show in the change of colors. She dresses for each moment for the occasion,” says Byrne. “And she goes really under the radar when she has smallpox, she’s not at court, she doesn’t want to be seen.” Byrne marks the event by muting the colors of her clothes until she bounces back in the third act, when she returns to color.