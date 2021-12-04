Finalist: Eva Yazhari

eFounder/CEO, Beyond Capital & General Partner, Beyond Capital Ventures

Beyond Capital Group

Eva Yazhari, general partner of Beyond Capital Ventures, is a visionary investor, author, and entrepreneur who leads with meaning, purpose, and consciousness in each of her endeavors. Her background in venture capital and asset management includes working on a founding team that raised and invested more than $5 billion into Wall Street’s top hedge funds. Yazhari combined this financial acumen with her passion for contributing beyond herself to launch Beyond Capital. Led by conscious leaders, the company offers a diversified portfolio of Seed & Series A companies in “need-to-have” sectors.