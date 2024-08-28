Chef Tips with Mary Sue Milliken
Herbs? Tools? Stems? You can use them all in various ways! Let some of the best chefs in Los Angeles give you tips to enhance your cooking experience.
Share via
Chef Mary Sue Milliken is here to offer tips on how to deal with your herbs, bad tools and stems (they are useful!) The Socalo and Alice B. chef shows you how to put your new knowledge to work in her Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs recipe for the L.A. Times Food video series “Chef That!”
More “Chef That!”
— Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes Thai Ice Cream Sundae!
— ‘Chef That!’ Or how chefs cook — and think — different than the rest of us
— Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
More “Chef That!”
— Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes Thai Ice Cream Sundae!
— ‘Chef That!’ Or how chefs cook — and think — different than the rest of us
— Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!