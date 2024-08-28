Mary Sue Milliken's Fennel And Herb Grilled Ribs

Chef Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill, Socalo and Alice B. says, “These are the best ribs I’ve made in a while. The trick is planning and patience. They benefit tremendously from curing with an herb rub for at least 24 hours. Then taking the time to roast the ribs on the barbecue with indirect heat and turning often while glazing with an aged balsamic vinegar makes them pretty much addictive.”

Milliken was inspired by a recipe from meat expert Bruce Aidells but “upped the amount of herbs and fennel seeds by three or four times.” The result is supercharged flavor.

Watch the video below — part of our Chef That! series — to see how Milliken puts together the ribs.