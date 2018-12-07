The story behind that amazing miso vendor at the Hollywood Farmers Market

But years later, living in L.A., she says she couldn’t find the right water to make sake with, and the temperature here isn’t ideal for its fermentation and aging. So she experimented with brewing soy sauce from scratch. “I got [koji] spores from Japan, sprinkled them over cooked soybeans kept at a certain temperature in an insulated cardboard box with a thermometer and a hot water bottle.” After a few days of that, she added water and salt and “just had to wait” — for a year and half for it to finish fermenting, before it was ready to use.