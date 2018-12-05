Advertisement

All 31 places that are on the 101 restaurants list for the first time

By
Dec 05, 2018 | 8:00 AM
All 31 places that are on the 101 restaurants list for the first time
Sonoratown is a casual lunch and dinner destination for northern Mexican-style tacos with grilled meats and vegetables. Pictured is a Caramelo (large flour tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, pinto beans, salsa roja, avocado and cabbage. The restaurant is new to the 101 list. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Our 101 Restaurants We Love list is out. Nearly 1/3 of the restaurants are making their debut, including 15 spots awarded to restaurants that Jonathan Gold reviewed in the last year (look for the Gold byline and the Gold silhouette in the 101 magazine.)

Here’s a look at the new entries on the list:

Advertisement

189 by Dominique Ansel

APL

Badmaash

Bavel

Carnitas El Momo

Three different tacos from Carnitas El Momo clockwise from top: Carnitas, buche and cooked carnitas skin.
Three different tacos from Carnitas El Momo clockwise from top: Carnitas, buche and cooked carnitas skin. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Bar Ama in the Centenoplex

Chong Qing Special Noodles

Destroyer

Dialogue

El Coraloense

The Exchange

Grilled O'Henry sweet potato, creamy almond, Chile morita and cilantro at the Exchange, the Israeli-leaning restaurant from chef Alex Chang in DTLA's Freehand Hotel.
Grilled O'Henry sweet potato, creamy almond, Chile morita and cilantro at the Exchange, the Israeli-leaning restaurant from chef Alex Chang in DTLA's Freehand Hotel. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Felix

Freedman’s

The Hearth & Hound

Advertisement

Hippo

Jon & Vinny’s

Kali

Kato

Killer Noodle

A bowl of Tokyo Style ramen at Killer Noodle.
A bowl of Tokyo Style ramen at Killer Noodle. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Longo Seafood

Ma’am Sir

Majordomo

Native

NoMad

Osawa

Porridge + Puffs

Yakimiso and sausage porridge, numbing spice braised pork sausage, chayote in black bean sauce, rose-geranium baby onion pickles, celery pickles, seasonal edible flowers, and negi rice porridge at Porridge + Puffs.
Yakimiso and sausage porridge, numbing spice braised pork sausage, chayote in black bean sauce, rose-geranium baby onion pickles, celery pickles, seasonal edible flowers, and negi rice porridge at Porridge + Puffs. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Shiki

Somni

Sonoratown

Triniti

Tsubaki

Advertisement
Advertisement