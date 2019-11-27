6 Images
A guide to Koreatown in Garden Grove: Mo Ran Gak
Mo Ran Gak is nominally a barbecue restaurant, but the thin, blushing slivers of thoroughly marbled brisket and buttery slabs of short rib are just a precursor for the true showstopper: bowls of the finest naengmyeon available anywhere.
Beef brisket ready to be cooked on the grill at Mo Ran Gak in Garden Grove’s Koreatown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Mo Ran Gak, a Korean barbecue restaurant in Garden Grove’s Koreatown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In the foreground, bowls of bibim naengmyeon, left, and mul-naengmyeon, a North Korean-style cold noodle dish. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Cooked beef brisket at Mo Ran Gak. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Samgyupsal, or pork belly, cooks on the grill. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Customers dine at Mo Ran Gak in Garden Grove’s Koreatown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
