Seek out Sri Lankan hoppers and fish curry at Apey Kade in Tarzana

Sri Lanka shares some culinary traits with South India. The flavors in the beef lamprais remind me of my dear friend Asha, an incredible cook in Atlanta who’s originally from India’s southwestern state of Kerala, which sits across the Laccadive Sea from Sri Lanka. I know from her to eat this spread with my right hand, waiting for the food to slightly cool before I form bits of this and that, held together by rice, into a loose ball in my palm. Rodrigo looks at me, nodding and laughing. He tilts his head to the back of the restaurant. “The restroom is that way to wash your hands when you finish.”