Banh cuon 101: Everything you need to know about Vietnamese rice sheets

Named after a village on the outskirts of Hanoi, banh cuon Thanh Tri are the best bet for takeaway. The plain, unfilled rice sheets keep well for five days in the fridge and refresh easily. (Stuffed ones can stiffen too much.) Let the rice sheets sit for about 15 minutes to take off some of the chill, then peel them apart and cut or tear into large pieces, setting them on a plate; it’s OK if there are three to five layers. Microwave using 20- to 30-second blasts until just barely warm, then add toppings and serve with sauce and any side.