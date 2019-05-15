In Berkeley, Cafe Ohlone brings back the Bay Area’s first foods

“You understand exactly why they really wanted to have some,” Trevino says, “because these were people describing things from their childhoods, who hadn’t had them in a long time. So now we get to make it, and it’s like feeding that old desire to taste it.” Like a seed buried in the ground for decades, quiescent until the right conditions returned, acorn bread is sending up a fragile embryonic shoot here on the patio. The pullum gets passed down the table, golf ball–size pieces piled up in a double-handled serving dish. The one I take has the color of Grape Nuts and a skin that looks nearly as craggy. But it’s bouncy — gelatinous — and feels clammy and cold against my lips this chill night, but the taste suggests warmth: an almost toasted-coconut flavor with a flicker of cinnamon, though it contains neither. “This is exactly from the documentation of the 1930s,” Medina says. It feels nourishing, as if it could indeed sustain life.