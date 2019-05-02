Review: Carnitas El Momo in Boyle Heights serves pork in its most perfect form

The Acostas serve this specialty — along with carnitas, of course — on mornings and early afternoons on Saturdays and Sundays at the address where they usually park the food truck on weekdays. You can smell the pork rendering a block away; follow the scents and the neighbors walking up the driveway to the semi-enclosed space with the menu written on the wall and tables covered in mismatched oilcloths. Family members might be standing at stoves or weighing out carnitas by the pound before wrapping them in aluminum foil. Spanish is the default language, though younger Acostas will switch to English in a blink.