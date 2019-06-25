Blueberry pie bars

Instead of pressing the remaining one-third of dough for the top into a disk and cutting into shapes, refrigerate it in clumps. After spreading the blueberry mixture over the chilled bottom dough, break the large clumps reserved for the top into smaller clumps and scatter evenly over the blueberry mixture. Omit the powdered sugar. Bake in the center of the oven until the filling is bubbling and the topping is golden brown, 50 to 55 minutes.