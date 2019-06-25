Advertisement

3 delicious dessert recipes for the Fourth of July

Jun 25, 2019 | 9:00 AM
If you can’t decide which dessert bars to make, try them all! From left, s’mores bars, creamy lemon bars and blueberry pie bars. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / Prop styling by Joni Noe)

A pan of dessert bars can have a loaves-and-fishes effect at any party: It’s nice cut into big bars, but can be sliced smaller if extra friends show up. (If you try that with a pie, you’ll just end up with a mess on your hands.)

These recipes come together quickly and work well for entertaining because they can be made ahead of time and require no serving utensils — they’re best eaten out of hand. They’re also great for toting to picnics, potlucks, the Hollywood Bowl, or just eating in your own backyard this summer.

Blueberry pie bars

Hazelnut flour adds a rich nuttiness to this easy crust, which you can cut into shapes or simply crumble into bits for the top. See the full recipe »
Blueberry pie bars with a nutty press-in crust
Blueberry pie bars with a nutty press-in crust (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / Prop styling by Joni Noe)

Creamy labneh lemon bars

Labneh is a thick unsweetened Middle Eastern yogurt, and it gives these bars a flavor and texture between cheesecake and lemon bars. You can find it in many supermarkets and in Middle Eastern groceries. See the full recipe »

Labneh, a thick Middle Eastern yogurt, gives these lemon bars a velvety creamy texture.
Labneh, a thick Middle Eastern yogurt, gives these lemon bars a velvety creamy texture. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / Prop styling by Joni Noe)

Campfire marshmallow bars

Broiling the marshmallows right to the brink of charred gives these bars a smoky taste reminiscent of a campfire cookout. Keep an eye on the marshmallows through the oven door as you would with marshmallows over a fire — charred is good, burnt is bad. See the full recipe »

Campfire marshmallow bars are tasty on their own and even more indulgent with melty milk chocolate and crunchy graham crackers.
Campfire marshmallow bars are tasty on their own and even more indulgent with melty milk chocolate and crunchy graham crackers. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / Prop styling by Joni Noe)

