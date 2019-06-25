3 delicious dessert recipes for the Fourth of July

A pan of dessert bars can have a loaves-and-fishes effect at any party: It’s nice cut into big bars, but can be sliced smaller if extra friends show up. (If you try that with a pie, you’ll just end up with a mess on your hands.)
These recipes come together quickly and work well for entertaining because they can be made ahead of time and require no serving utensils — they’re best eaten out of hand. They’re also great for toting to picnics, potlucks, the Hollywood Bowl, or just eating in your own backyard this summer.
Blueberry pie bars
Hazelnut flour adds a rich nuttiness to this easy crust, which you can cut into shapes or simply crumble into bits for the top. See the full recipe »
Creamy labneh lemon bars
Labneh is a thick unsweetened Middle Eastern yogurt, and it gives these bars a flavor and texture between cheesecake and lemon bars. You can find it in many supermarkets and in Middle Eastern groceries. See the full recipe »
Campfire marshmallow bars
Broiling the marshmallows right to the brink of charred gives these bars a smoky taste reminiscent of a campfire cookout. Keep an eye on the marshmallows through the oven door as you would with marshmallows over a fire — charred is good, burnt is bad. See the full recipe »
