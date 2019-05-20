By the numbers: How many pistachios are there in that cup of Bulgarini gelato?

300: The number of kilograms of Bronte pistachios that gelato maker Leo Bulgarini buys each year from Sicily.
That amount, equivalent to 661 pounds of nuts, is used to produce a total of 1,000 kilograms of pistachio gelato — or 16,000 scoops — annually at Bulgarini’s Altadena gelateria, Bulgarini Gelato.
As for the economic numbers, Bulgarini says it costs him roughly $71.50 for each kilogram of pistachios.
Gelato, of course, is made of more than just nuts. Those 300 kilograms of pistachios are roasted, ground and mixed with 700 liters of a milk base composed of milk, sugar and milk powder.
One last thing: Bulgarini suggests licking the gelato rather than chewing it, as it is not unknown for a stray pistachio shell to lurk in your scoop. The price of authenticity, perhaps.
An affogato is a perfect breakfast
