How many pizzas can you eat? Depends on how many cacio e pepe pizzas there are

The dough, made with a family heirloom sourdough starter (which has been kept alive for 64 years, ever since his aunt started baking with it), ferments for 48 hours before being formed, loaded and baked in a 650-degree oven for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes. All this happens in two ovens, although there will be two more soon, when Pizzana’s second location opens in West Hollywood this month.