How many pizzas can you eat? Depends on how many cacio e pepe pizzas there are

20,000: The number of cacio e pepe pizzas made last year at Pizzana in Brentwood.
The cacio e pepe pizza is Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi’s rendition of the classic Roman pasta dish.
At the pizzeria, those 20,000 pizzas require 5,000 pounds of fior di latte cheese, 3,500 pounds of provoloncini d'Agerola cheese, 1,000 pounds of grated Parmigiano cheese, 40,000 grinds of black pepper and 5 million grams (roughly 11,000 pounds) of organic, stone-ground Italian flour.
The dough, made with a family heirloom sourdough starter (which has been kept alive for 64 years, ever since his aunt started baking with it), ferments for 48 hours before being formed, loaded and baked in a 650-degree oven for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes. All this happens in two ovens, although there will be two more soon, when Pizzana’s second location opens in West Hollywood this month.
Life of pie
From tacos to tasting menus, please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.