Saturday Cooks: Fresh farmers market cherries get a boost in flavor from a surprising source

When I decided I wanted to make a cake using this summer’s gorgeous cherries, already in farmers markets earlier than I’m accustomed to, I wanted to rely on that trick of using almond cream as the base to enhance the aroma of the cherries themselves. The first cake was good but I quickly realized that, as opposed to those rainbow cookies from years ago, I actually wanted the chewy density that almond paste — not marzipan, which has loads more sugar and is used for decorating more than eating — brings to baked goods. I baked the cake with it, adding no extra sugar because the paste is sweet enough, and using only enough flour to qualify it as a cake. The result was like almond paste in cake form: chewy, dense and pleasantly crumby, not crumbly.