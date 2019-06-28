A sushi chef is bringing a neighborhood taqueria to the South Bay

Situated on Aviation Boulevard, the soon-to-open El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos in Redondo Beach stands apart from the local glut of surf-y taco shops and margarita dens. At El Barrio, the barbacoa is made from U.S. Wagyu, the al pastor with heritage pork from Beeler’s in Iowa. Tortas come on telera rolls baked exclusively for the fast-casual taqueria. And tortillas, made with heritage corn from Oaxaca, are a particular point of pride. El Barrio, which opens next month, is run by Ulises Pineda-Alfaro and Jesse Duron; the two also work at Umi by Hamasaku, a sushi restaurant in El Segundo, where Pineda-Alfaro is the chef and Duron is the general manager.