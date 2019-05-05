Food Bowl’s free Night Market event is coming to Grand Park this week

It’s Night Market week of Food Bowl. For five nights in a row starting Wednesday, you can attend the event at Grand Park in downtown L.A., where vendors and food trucks including Teddy’s Red Tacos, Bludso’s, Kogi and Wanderlust Creamery will be set up.
Night Market is free to attend. This year, there will also be a special ticketed portion of the market, centered around one or two different themes — think tacos, burgers, dumplings or BBQ — each day.
But of course there’s more to Food Bowl than Night Market. What else is happening this week? Read on for a rundown of our top events:
MAY 6: CHENGDU STREET FOOD PARTY
Sichuan Impression will host a street food party featuring six street snacks from Chengdu.
$60, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sichuan Impression in Alhambra. More info and tickets at: lafoodbowl.com/events/chengdu-street-food-party.
MAY 6 — 7: THE TURKISH COOKBOOK
On May 6, chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Kismet in Los Feliz will host a collaborative dinner with Musa Dagdeviren, chef-owner of Çiya Kebap and Çiya Sofrasi in Istanbul.
On May 7, Dagdeviren will discuss his new “The Turkish Cookbook” at Now Serving in Chinatown. A book signing will follow the discussion.
Kismet dinner, $100, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Kismet. Call (323) 409-0404 for tickets. More info at lafoodbowl.com/events/ciya-at-kismet.
Book discussion, free admission, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Now Serving in Chinatown. More info at lafoodbowl.com/events/the-turkish-cookbook-in-conversation-and-book-signing.
MAY 7: THE FUTURE OF FOOD IN EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS
Scientists and engineers from the Science and Food team at UCLA will host a panel discussion on how to grow food in space and how to establish a food culture in a new environment.
$20 or $5 for students, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at UCLA. More info and tickets at //lafoodbowl.com/events/the-future-of-food-in-extreme-environments.
MAY 8-12: NIGHT MARKET AT GRAND PARK
We’re particularly excited about the special ticketed areas at Night Market this year:
On May 8 there will be a Collaboration Lab feature food from Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis of our 2019 Restaurant of the Year Bavel, alongside Carlos Salgado of Taco María. There will also be food from Fiona x Cicatriz, Chengdu Taste x Jitlada and more. Tickets: lafoodbowl.com/events/opening-night-collaboration-lab-at-l-a-times-food-bowl-night-market.
On May 9 it’s a Taco Tribute with Guerrilla Tacos, Sonoratown, Tacos 1986 and more. Tickets: https://lafoodbowl.com/events/taco-tribute-at-l-a-times-food-bowl-night-market.
On May 10 it’s a fried chicken party with Lucky Bird, Hotville, Chef Kang Food Rehab for Super Foodies and more. Tickets: lafoodbowl.com/events/fried-chicken-party-at-l-a-times-food-bowl-night-market.
On May 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there’s a burger competition with Banh Oui, Everson Royce Bar, Nomad and more. Tickets: lafoodbowl.com/events/l-a-s-best-burgers-at-l-a-times-food-bowl-night-market.
That evening, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., there’s a dumpling, noodle and rice party with Porridge & Puffs, Baroo Canteen, Lukshon and more. Tickets: lafoodbowl.com/events/dumplings-noodles-rice-at-l-a-times-food-bowl-night-market.
On May 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. it’s a BBQ party with Aaron Franklin, Adam Perry Lang, Pat Martin and more. Tickets: lafoodbowl.com/events/all-star-bbq-at-l-a-times-food-bowl-night-market-2.
MAY 9: NAVIGATION VEGANISM IN COMMUNITIES OF COLOR
A panel discussion that will focus on veganism in POC communities in Los Angeles. A local vegan vendor will be selling snacks during the discussion.
$15, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Space 1520. More info and tickets at lafoodbowl.com/events/navigating-veganism-in-communities-of-color.
MAY 9: RAMEN NIGHT WITH BBQ
Chef Nyesha Arrington is collaborating on a ramen night with Maple Block Meat Co. chef Daniel Weinstock. The two will serve ramen made from pit-smoked shoyu tonkotsu broth and Maple Block brisket.
$25, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Maple Block Meat Co. More info and tickets at: lafoodbowl.com/events/native-and-maple-block-meat-ramen-collaboration.
MAY 11: IN CONVERSATION WITH AARON FRANKLIN AND SAM JONES
Times Food editor Peter Meehan will host a discussion with Sam Jones (James Beard Award-nominated chef and author of “Whole Hog BBQ”) and Aaron Franklin (of Franklin BBQ and author of “Franklin Steak.”) A book signing will follow the interview.
Admission is free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Now Serving in Chinatown. More info at: lafoodbowl.com/events/whole-hog-barbecue-and-franklin-steak-in-conversation-and-book-signing.
