Review: At Forn Al Hara in Anaheim, it’s all about the flatbreads and cheese boats

On the days you don’t see Alam behind the counter, you’ll probably spot him making the rounds of the strip mall — along with his brother, he is part owner and manager of the shopping center, which feels less like a place of business and more like his second home. Sometimes you’ll spot him visiting his wife, who runs Jenny’s Place, the Thai restaurant next door, or perhaps hanging out at the halal meat market a few doors down. A native of Tripoli in northern Lebanon, Alam has lived in Southern California for well over three decades. Years before opening his own restaurant-bakery, he studied environmental design at Cal Poly Pomona. He fell into the restaurant business by a sort of destiny: His maternal line includes a long line of well-known Tripoli bakers.