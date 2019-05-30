Review: The Manufactory's Alameda Supper Club needs more Chris Bianco magic

The arrangement of the space is not particularly welcoming. Its entrance sits on the eastern side of the Manufactory building, around back of the main entry; a series of signs will keep urging you toward its doors. Perhaps the restaurant is meant to feel like a secluded secret, with its trellised patio and outdoor bar overlooking a forlorn alley. Inside, exposed ductwork and concrete walls give the 28-seat dining room a certain minimalist industrial beauty. You can glimpse the clamorous party that is Tartine Bianco through the open kitchen that separates the two restaurants. Guests sometimes feel tempted to drift through a short walkway that joins them; I’ve seen staffers create a human shield to block such attempts. You are meant to stay put in one restaurant or the other.